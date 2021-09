The ongoing IAA Mobility Show 2021, being hosted at Munich this year, is the first major public event since the commencement of the pandemic-induced lockdown in Germany. The automotive exhibition, which has been conducted in Frankfurt for seven decades, is being held in Munich for the first time in 2021, after the pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020. Besides being relocated from the business-friendly Frankfurt to Munich, the auto show has also received a major rebranding this year — rather than focusing solely on cars, the IAA has been now revamped into a mobility showcase in general, including not just cars but also electric scooters and e-bikes, electric buses and trams as well as transportation pods.

