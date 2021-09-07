CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Dead Space get Totally Rated

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Totally Rated we've got some massive gaming and tech updates. First up, that Dead Space remake that's set the internet alight. People are hyped for this game that's getting a considerable reworking for next generation gamers. First appearing on 2008 the game won over fans aplenty, but modern tech has moved on so much there was a great opportunity to capture some new eyeballs, both of the gamers and the alien hordes.

Hot Hardware

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Review: The Folding Flagship Refined

Two years ago, Samsung ushered the era of folding phones with the daring (but ultimately flawed) Galaxy Fold. In 2020, the company followed suit with three much improved foldables -- the stylish Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, and the powerful Galaxy Z Fold2. With most of the kinks worked out (pun intended), these excellent handsets were finally worth recommending, though cost and durability were still obstacles for many.
NFL
T3.com

Best cheap Samsung monitor deals for September 2021

When it comes to finding cheap Samsung monitors on sale throughout the month, shoppers might have a bit of trouble. Samsung is notorious for keeping their discounts on the smaller side, but that doesn't mean it's impossible for find a good Samsung monitor for cheap. With the right know how and an understanding of where (and when) to look, buyers can find a great deal on a Samsung monitor even when a big sale isn't happening.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Let's talk Dead Space and Far Cry 6 in this week's Totally Rated

It's time to tune into the latest episode of Totally Rated, where this week we talk Far Cry 6 and the recently announced Dead Space remake. We got some new details on the Motive Studio project in a special live stream that showcased some very early pre-production footage of the game. It particularly showcased some of the major improvements coming to the game's dismemberment mechanics, including some rather gory skin-peeling features.
VIDEO GAMES
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Galaxy#Dead Space#Smartphone#German#Schlag Den Star#Cyberpunk 2077
purewow.com

A Lifelong Apple Fan Tries Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip Phone—Here’s How It Compares to the iPhone 11 Pro

I’m going to state up top that I don’t usually write about cell phones—nor am I a tech expert. That said, I wrote this review for people like me, which are people who use their phones for two primary functions: to communicate and to create. And by that, I mean text friends and snap a questionable number of photos of every life event (and non-event) as it happens.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: what we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone yet, and price aside, is one that we can recommend without any real hesitation. That said, it’s still not quite the perfect foldable phone, so we’ve come up with a list of things that we want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to make that handset even better.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting at $400, more Samsung products are also on sale

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s latest foldable devices that are currently getting up to $900 savings with eligible trade-ins. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that’s now available for just $400 after a $600 trade-in discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB of storage space. You can also boost your storage space up to 256GB by adding $50.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
GeekyGadgets

Samsung One UI 3.1.1 lands on older Galaxy Z devices

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 smartphones come with the Samsung One UI 3.1.1 and now Samsung is rolling out the update to older Galaxy Z devices. The Samsung One UI 3.1.1 is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung will also release the update for the 2019 Galaxy Fold in about a weeks time.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best accessories for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021

Best accessories for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android Central 2021. Once upon a time, the idea of a foldable phone elicited "oohs" and "ahhs" at a futuristic concept people never thought they would actually see come to market. Now, several foldable phones have launched, but Samsung is already in its third iteration of its popular model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts plenty of upgrades compared to the previous generation model, including bigger screens, a better camera, more RAM and storage, and support for the S Pen. It's a versatile device that you'll want to do lots with, which requires some of the best accessories. First and foremost, you'll need a case, and we rounded up some of the best cases for your Galaxy Z Fold 3. But what other accessories can you buy for this smartphone? Here's what we found.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to use custom icon packs on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Theme Park is a module installed from the Samsung Galaxy Store that allows you to create different themes to be used with your device. The app was originally launched back in 2019, but until now, has been limited to only relying on icons and other UI themes available in the Galaxy Store.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

How to: Save battery on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been the buzz of technology news since its launch at Unpacked. While the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the flagship device, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is catching plenty of eyes. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. I even personally purchased...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Here are the Microsoft apps optimized for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Many apps are optimized for Samsung's foldables. Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook are among the apps that have been specifically tailored to foldable needs. Other useful apps, such as Google Docs, have also been optimized. If you've been following the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with excitement and curiosity, here's...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

All the new Camera Features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s best foldable to date with excellent improvements like water resistance, support for the S Pen, and slightly better ergonomics than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 essentially replaces the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from last year since Samsung has decided to drop the Note series from its portfolio. While this may disappoint a lot of people, it makes sense now that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers a larger canvas with the same usability and features as the Note. Of course, it’s considerably more expensive, but that’s mainly because of all the engineering that went into making a phone fold out as a tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

New Update Brings Performance Improvements To The Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3

Samsung recently made headlines with the launch of its newer smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Although both the devices pack a bunch of new features, to put the icing on the cake, Samsung is rolling out the new September security update for both devices. We’ve actually reported on that quite recently, and now it has been discovered that the update also brings some performance improvements.
CELL PHONES

