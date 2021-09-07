Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Dead Space get Totally Rated
This week on Totally Rated we've got some massive gaming and tech updates. First up, that Dead Space remake that's set the internet alight. People are hyped for this game that's getting a considerable reworking for next generation gamers. First appearing on 2008 the game won over fans aplenty, but modern tech has moved on so much there was a great opportunity to capture some new eyeballs, both of the gamers and the alien hordes.www.t3.com
