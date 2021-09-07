CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How England can save the series: Water Old Trafford pitch, pick Jack Leach and stop shelling catches

By Tim Wigmore
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor England, the sobering truth after India’s emphatic victory at The Oval - their second storming of London this series - is that the tourists are about to get even stronger. Mohammed Shami, who has been brilliant all series, will return rested. So, perhaps, will Ravichandran Ashwin, who is primed to finally play his first Test this series if Old Trafford offers the turn promised.

