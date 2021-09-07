Emergency Medical Services responds to increase in COVID calls

Wayne County emergency medical technicians are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 emergencies, and the cases are worse than EMTs have witnessed in recent months. “What we see is people in severe respiratory distress, low blood pressures, high heart rates, really high fevers, so when I talk about the acuity of the patients, they’re simply just a lot sicker than what we’ve seen in the past,” said David Cuddeback, Wayne County Emergency Medical Services director.