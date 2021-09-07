CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open Lookahead: Teens Fernandez, Alcaraz seek semi spots

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Two teenagers can earn semifinal spots at the U.S. Open, as both Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz are in action. Another spot can be filled by a qualifier, if Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands upsets No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev. Fernandez, a day after turning 19, follows that match on Arthur Ashe Stadium by playing No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina. The Canadian has defeated Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber in her last two matches. The 18-year-old Alcaraz plays the final match of the day on Ashe against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, 21. It's the youngest matchup this late in a major since 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic, 19, in the quarterfinals of the 2006 French Open. The other quarterfinal matchup pits French Open champion and No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

