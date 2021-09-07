CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farnborough 1952 air show crash victims remembered after 69 years

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial has been unveiled to commemorate the victims of the UK's worst air show disaster. Thirty-one people died when a De Havilland jet broke up and fell into the crowd at the Farnborough Air Show in September 1952. There had previously not been any formal memorial to the civilian...

www.bbc.com

