The Caligula Effect: Overdose Stage Play Production Canceled Due to COVID-19
FuRyu announced the stage play adaptation in June 2020, with a planned run this year. FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game shipped in Japan in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017, and the release was digital-only in the West. The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.www.animenewsnetwork.com
