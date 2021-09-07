CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Caligula Effect: Overdose Stage Play Production Canceled Due to COVID-19

By Sep 7, 00:47
Anime News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuRyu announced the stage play adaptation in June 2020, with a planned run this year. FuRyu's The Caligula Effect PlayStation Vita game shipped in Japan in June 2016. Atlus USA launched the game in North America and Europe in May 2017, and the release was digital-only in the West. The Caligula Effect: Overdose remake launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in March 2019. The game shipped in Japan for PS4 in May 2018.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Rumble Garanndoll Anime Reveals 11 Cast Members

Takuma Terashima, Rina Hidaka, Yukiyo Fujii, Shino Shimoji, more join October anime. The official website for the Rumble Garanndoll (Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo: Rumble Garanndoll, literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) anime revealed 11 new cast members on Friday. The new cast members include:. Takuma Terashima as Akatsuki Shinonome, a...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, October 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Rui Tsukiyo and Reia's The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in a Different World as an Aristocrat (Sekai Saikō no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru) light novels unveiled a new visual and began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast and staff members, and the anime's October 6 premiere. The video also previews the anime's opening theme song "Dark Seeks Light" by Yui Ninomiya.
COMICS
Siliconera

Capcom is Releasing Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Box Sets for $55

Capcom has announced that it will sell a collection of three Biohazard Episode Selection box sets including the mainline Resident Evil games for the PlayStation 4, as part of the series’ 25th anniversary. Each box will cost ¥5,990, or approximately $55, and will release in Japan on November 25, 2021. Furthermore, the third box set includes 13 postcards featuring the cover art of past games. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

FuRyu's Monark RPG's 2nd Promo Video Previews Story

The official YouTube channel for publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse's new game Monark began streaming the second promotional video on YouTube on Friday. The video previews the story:. NIS America will release the game in English for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caligula
Anime News Network

Fantasia Sango Fantasy TV Anime Delayed From October Premiere

Delayed due to "various circumstances" The game combines the Romance of the Three Kingdoms (Sangokushi), one of China's Four Great Classical Novels (along with Journey to the West, Dream of the Red Chamber, and Water Margin/Suikoden), with supernatural fantasy elements. The story is set in ancient China during the Three...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Funimation Screens Sing a Bit of Harmony Anime Film in Early 2022

Funimation revealed on Friday that it and J.C. Staff's original anime film coproduction Sing a Bit of Harmony (Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete) will screen in theaters in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2022. The company posted an English-subtitled version of the most recent trailer:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Shadows House Anime Gets 2nd Season

A special live-streamed event for the television anime of so-ma-to's Shadows House manga announced on Saturday that a second season has been green-lit. The event debuted a teaser promotional video with new sequences. Creators so-ma-to posted a flip-book-style animation sequence to celebrate the news, and noted it was said during...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Magic Stage Show-Themed Waccha PriMagi! Anime Casts Kanae Itō

Arcade game casts Riho Iida, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Nanami Yamashita, Ayane Sakura. The official Twitter account for TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia's Pretty Series franchise revealed on Friday that the franchise's latest television anime, Waccha Purimaji! (Waccha PriMagi!), has cast Kanae Itō as the fairy Tanto-chan. Tanto-chan helps the main characters prepare to appear on stage by changing their clothes and applying makeup.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Europe#Furyu#Playstation Vita#Atlus Usa#Discotek Media#Blu Ray Disc#Ps4 And Switch#Nis America
Anime News Network

'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Adventure Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, More Staff

Natsuki Hanae, Yuuki Kaji, Ayumu Murase star in Atsuko Ishizuka, Madhouse's 2022 film. The official website for Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The video reveals the cast members, and also reveals more staff members for the film.
COMICS
Anime News Network

FuRyu's Monark RPG's English Trailer Previews Party Members

NIS America began streaming an English-dubbed trailer for publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse's new game Monark on Tuesday. The video reveals the party members in the game. NIS America will release the game in English for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2022. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Edens Zero: Pocket Galaxy Smartphone Game Begins Pre-Registration in English

The official YouTube channel for the Edens Zero franchise began streaming a video on Thursday announcing that pre-registrations for the Edens Zero: Pocket Galaxy smartphone game are open on the App Store and Google Play Store. The video's description also reveals that pre-registration for the game is available in English.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Metroid Dread 2D Switch Game's Overview Trailer Streamed

Nintendo streamed on Friday an overview trailer for , the new 2D game in the Metroid series. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8. This will be the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Anime News Network

Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 30-September 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 15,610 2,804,231. 2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,592 4,025,525. 3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 14,229 2,167,282. 4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Azur Lane Queen's Orders Manga Gets Animated Footage

The "Azur Lane 4th Anniversary Live Stream" announced on Sunday that Tsuchii's Azur Lane Queen's Orders manga is getting "animated footage." The announcement did not specify the format, length, or production studio for the animated footage. The "slapstick daily-life story" centers around the tsundere character Queen Elizabeth and her school...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsuburaya Convention 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Tsuburaya Productions debuted the event in 2019, with a plan to hold the convention once every two years. The convention was meant to share the "past, present, and future" of the company. Tsuburaya Productions still plans to hold online events before the end of the year to share with fans the "future" of the company.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ranking of Kings Anime to Run for Half-Year Without Breaks

The cast for the television anime of Sōsuke Tōka's Ranking of Kings (Ōsama Ranking) manga announced on Friday that the anime will run for two continuous cours (quarters of the year). The cast also unveiled a new visual on the live-streamed "Ranking of Kings TV Vol. 2" program on Friday:
COMICS
Anime News Network

Azur Lane Franchise Gets New Console Spinoff Game, Gridman/Dynazenon Collaboration

The "Azur Lane 4th Anniversary Live Stream" announced on Sunday that a new spinoff game project inspired by Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game is launching. (The announcement describes the spinoff game as a "consumer game" — the Japanese classification for games for consoles or portable game systems, as opposed to PCs or phones.) The announcement did not specify the spinoff's release platform or window.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Shonen Jump Launches Maporo 3-Gō's PPPPPP Manga

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch Maporo 3-Gō's PPPPPP manga in the magazine's next issue on Saturday (Monday, September 20 is a holiday in Japan). The story will center on seven children who are born from the piano genius Gakuon Otogami.
COMICS
Anime News Network

2nd Sumikko Gurashi Anime Film's New Videos Reveal Narrators, November 5 Debut

Yoshihiko Inohara, Manami Honjō return from previous film to narrate new film. The official website for the anime film franchise based on San-X's Sumikko Gurashi characters began streaming several new videos on Sunday for Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in the franchise. The first two minute-long videos feature narration by Yoshihiko Inohara and Manami Honjō, who are returning from the previous film to narrate the new film. The site is also streaming a 30-second version of the video.
COMICS
Anime News Network

'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' TV Anime Gets 3rd Season

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Osamu Nishi's Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga revealed on Saturday after the second season's final episode that the anime will get a third season. The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational, and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy