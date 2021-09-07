The Caligula Effect: Overdose Stage Play Production Canceled Due to COVID-19

Yoshihiko Inohara, Manami Honjō return from previous film to narrate new film. The official website for the anime film franchise based on San-X's Sumikko Gurashi characters began streaming several new videos on Sunday for Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in the franchise. The first two minute-long videos feature narration by Yoshihiko Inohara and Manami Honjō, who are returning from the previous film to narrate the new film. The site is also streaming a 30-second version of the video.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO