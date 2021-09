Elliott Jimenez, formerly of Westfield, N.Y., died on Aug. 31, 2021, at Absolut Care of Salamanca, N.Y., following a long illness. He was born Feb. 11,1967, in the Bronx, N.Y. He worked for First Student of Fredonia, N.Y., as a bus driver. He is survived by his son, Jordon Elliott of Westfield, N.Y. At the request of the family, Elliott’s funeral service and interment will be held privately.