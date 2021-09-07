Ihrig wins Shorewood CC Steeplechase Tournament

Shorewood Country Club held its annual Steeplechase Tournament on Aug. 22. Blake Ihrig outlasted the field to be crowned this year’s champion. Ihrig defeated Michael Ringler on No. 9 to claim the title. Pictured, from left, are Ihrig and Ringler.
Altamont took home third place in the tournament after defeating Armstrong for the second time on the day. The Lady Indians won the first set 29-27 and the second 25-17. Altamont (5-2) had contributions from Ellie McManaway (six digs, one ace, two blocks, 12 assists, and five kills), Ada Tappendorf (three digs, two aces, and 13 kills), Ella Ruffner (four digs, one ace, and two kills), Laren Walker (three digs), Peyton Osteen (eight digs, two aces, and nine assists), Lanie Tedrick (one dig, two aces, one block, and two kills), Briana Hassebrock (two digs and one kill), Brinna Grunloh (three digs), and Alyvia Wills (two blocks and one kill).
There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
CAMBRIDGE — On an evening when track champions were crowned and American heroes were remembered, the action on the track was hot and heavy. While Dale Nottestad was putting the finishing touches on his unprecedented sixth Late Model track title, it was a rookie who captured the Griffin Ford Lincoln Season Championship 60 lap main event. Wausau’s Kolton Guralski charged to the front of the field, taking over the lead and surviving a late caution to secure the victory and his first career feature win.
Shorewood Country Club held its Bobby Steele Junior Golf Club Championship on Aug. 16-17. Juli Spacciapolli claimed the girls 18-hole title while Robert Kozlowski was the boys 18-hole winner. Matt Cowan won the boys 9-hole tournament and Lauren Jasinski was the winner for the girls. Robert Harrington was the boys...
The Toppers celebrate their victory at the Louie Cernicek Tournament. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Louie Cernicek Invitational Tournament trophy has been retired and the trophy now used is one that the winning team can take home. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The Los Alamos High School Hilltopper Boys Varsity...
Still playing with a limited roster due to Covid protocols, the FLC women's volleyball split a pair of matches at the Hartnell College Tournament on Friday. The Falcons found an equal opponent in Hartnell for their opening match; the two teams split the first four sets with none of the sets having a final margin of more than three points (25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23). In the deciding fifth set, the Falcons prevailed with a 15-11 victory. The final point total for the five sets was 111-107, an indication of how close the match was. Freshmen Mikayla Ide and Taylar Schafer led the Falcons with 16 and 15 kills, respectively.
Arcadia Little League (ALL), which resides in Arizona’s District 6, had seven teams compete in the all-star tournaments this summer. However, one of these, the 8-9-10 minors, accomplished more this year than any other team in the history of the league…they won the Arizona State Tournament. Each district in Arizona...
The Auburn High School field hockey team won the 2021 Cayuga County tournament with a 2-0 win over Port Byron Thursday night at Holland Stadium. Ellie Dann scored first for the Maroons, with Ahadria Wilson scoring the second goal off a penalty stroke. Auburn goalie Zarya White made nine saves.
Over the past weekend, the University of Cincinnati volleyball team traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to play in a mini-tournament against the University of Dayton, Texas State University and the University of Kentucky. The Bearcats saw victory against Texas State and lost to the other two squads. The Bearcats opened their...
Shorewood Select Hoops is a developmental feeder program for boys who will attend Shorewood High School. We compete in the WESCO Youth Basketball League with 19 other feeder programs. Our mission is to build a Shorewood High School Basketball program that exhibits pride, continuity, character and a high expectation of...
Photos by Nick Whyman, The Voice NewsBelow: Norris third-baseman Maisie Browns hits a ball against Lincoln Pius X at the LPS Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 28. Above: Norris pitcher Jacee Carlow prepares to throw a pitch to one of the Thunderbolt batte... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the...
The Southern Arkansas volleyball team capped off their weekend trip to Memphis with their first win of the season, as they defeated host school Christian Brothers University 3-1 (25-13, 25-15, 13-25, 25-13). The Muleriders held the Buccaneers to under 15 points in three out of four sets. The Muleriders dropped...
Sauk Prairie’s girls volleyball team has high hopes and great aspirations this fall. And the Eagles kicked off their season in style last weekend. Sauk Prairie won the Janesville Cougar-Viking Tournament Gold Division. The Eagles went 11-0 on the weekend and defeated Edgerton in the finals, 25-17, 25-10. Full text...
DAYTON, Ohio - - The Ball State women's volleyball team played two very different matches Saturday at the TRU By Hilton Dayton Beavercreek Invitational host by Wright State. In the end, however, it was the squad's depth and effort Saturday which lifted the Cardinals to a pair of wins, its second consecutive pre-conference tournament title, and a 7-0 overall record on the year.
Class 6A No. 5 Jenks went 4-1 at the Broken Arrow tournament over the weekend and picked up the team title with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-14) victory over Edmond Memorial in the finals. “We are a pretty young team this season,” Jenks coach Tanna Smith said. “I knew we...
East Central won both cross country dual meets at Franklin County Thursday. The Lady Trojans swept the top five spots for 15 points while the Lady Wildcats scored 63. The Trojan boys won 21-44. “Wildcast freshman Esther George achieved a season personal best of 24:49, giving a good kick in the last tenth of a mile for a strong finish of the girls race,” said FCHS Stacey Nobbe. “She has consistently been improving while also consistently being the top finisher for our girls. Senior Katherine Apsley was the next finisher for FC with a time of 26:53. She is starting this season with faster times than she ran last season. Kenzie Rogers, Moorea Nobbe and Isabella Thiemann continue to show improvement, but they faded in the last mile. When they combat that, they will become more competitive in upcoming meets.”
The 67th HK Williams Tournament took place at Shorewood Country Club on Aug. 27-29. Jeremy McAfee and Cory Dziduch won the 67th annual HK Williams Tournament. After winning their flight, McAfee and Dziduch defeated Brandon Ihrig and David Brooks in the shootout to claim this year’s title. Ihrig sunk a...
OKANOGAN – A coed softball team sponsored by Vassar Electric, Tonasket, won a tournament Aug. 28 at the Plex. Vassar started the tournament with a 7-20 loss to the Turtles, Sumas, said tournament director Shirley Bowden. After that, Vassar won four games in a row, topping El Torito 13-12, Eagle...
Two highly regarded NAC West Boys Soccer teams in Lisbon Central and Morristown Central opened their seasons with nonleague wins over Central Division opponents on Wednesday. Lisbon downed host OFA 2-1 in the first game of reshaped Gerry Cring Memorial Tournament which will see three teams playing two games over a three-day span. Lisbon faces Heuvelton tonight at 6:30 p.m. and OFA will meet Heuvelton on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ADRIAN — The Siena Heights volleyball team is hosting a tournament and began the weekend Friday with a pair of victories. The Saints topped Roosevelt in three sets, 25-18, 31-29, 25-17, before beating Bluefield in five sets, 24-26, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9. SHU pushed its record to start the year...
