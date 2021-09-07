Ihrig wins Shorewood CC Steeplechase Tournament

East Central won both cross country dual meets at Franklin County Thursday. The Lady Trojans swept the top five spots for 15 points while the Lady Wildcats scored 63. The Trojan boys won 21-44. “Wildcast freshman Esther George achieved a season personal best of 24:49, giving a good kick in the last tenth of a mile for a strong finish of the girls race,” said FCHS Stacey Nobbe. “She has consistently been improving while also consistently being the top finisher for our girls. Senior Katherine Apsley was the next finisher for FC with a time of 26:53. She is starting this season with faster times than she ran last season. Kenzie Rogers, Moorea Nobbe and Isabella Thiemann continue to show improvement, but they faded in the last mile. When they combat that, they will become more competitive in upcoming meets.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO