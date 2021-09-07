Cassadaga celebrates Labor Day with parade

On Monday, the village of Cassadaga held a “Labor of Love” parade to celebrate Labor Day. Dozens of groups participated in the parade including: the Cassadaga American Legion Memorial Post 1280 Military Guard, Boy Scout Troop 219, and the Cassadaga Valley Classic Chicks — Red hat Society escorted by Cassadga Mayor Bill Dorman. The parade was sponsored by the Citizens for a Better Cassadaga, who state, “The Labor of Love Parade is named to celebrate all hardworking Americans and seeks to show love because everyone needs a hug these days. This parade showcases what small town living is all about.”