Google's Incredible New Photo AI Makes 'Zoom And Enhance' a Real Thing

By David Nield
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 8 days ago
You may well have seen sci-fi movies or television shows where the protagonist asks to zoom in on an image and enhance the results – revealing a face, or a number plate, or any other key detail – and Google's newest artificial intelligence engines, based on what's known as diffusion models, are able to pull off this very trick. It's a difficult process to master, because essentially what's happening is that picture details are being added that the camera didn't originally capture, using some super-smart guesswork based on other, similar-looking images. The technique is called natural image synthesis by Google, and in...

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

