Google's Incredible New Photo AI Makes 'Zoom And Enhance' a Real Thing
You may well have seen sci-fi movies or television shows where the protagonist asks to zoom in on an image and enhance the results – revealing a face, or a number plate, or any other key detail – and Google's newest artificial intelligence engines, based on what's known as diffusion models, are able to pull off this very trick. It's a difficult process to master, because essentially what's happening is that picture details are being added that the camera didn't originally capture, using some super-smart guesswork based on other, similar-looking images. The technique is called natural image synthesis by Google, and in...www.sciencealert.com
