Marlene Rae (Fowler) Bellard

JANESVILLE, WI - Marlene Rae Bellard, age 83, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at home surrounded by family, after a courageous 4 1/2 year battle with cancer. Marlene was born on January 7, 1938, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Horace E. and Nellie (Mc Gilvra) Fowler. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1956, living and working in Beloit and Janesville until moving to Janesville in 1985. Marlene worked in marketing for The Messenger, Beloit Shopping News ad Beloit Daily News as well as in sales at C. and C. Leisure.