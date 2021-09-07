CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Power Reported Out to Nearly 2,900 Customers Last Night

 8 days ago

Just under 29-hundred customers in southern Vincennes and south of the city limits lost their power Sunday evening. The outage bounded at Upper 11th and Hart, stretching east to cover the State Road 61 corridor. It also covered the U-S 41 corridor as far south as Essex Road, and westward to west of South Sixth Street Road. The southern edge of the outage area was just north of the White River in southern Knox County. Flickering lights were also reported as far east as Washington, and as far west of parts of Lawrence and Richland Counties in Illinois.

