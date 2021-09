It features advanced battery tech from electric hypercar builder Rimac. Hyundai has been busy lately showing us what the future of the automotive landscape will look like—at least according to its own predictions. Unique designs for current models from Hyundai and its sister companies, Kia and Genesis, have been punctuated with previews of future models and technology. Because of this, we know that EVs are coming in a variety of shapes and sizes, but there's also a slightly different technology on the horizon: hydrogen.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO