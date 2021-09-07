The Big Change

Get ready for even hotter temperatures, sunny skies, and impacted air quality across northern California Tuesday. Low pressure is flattening as it tracks to our east, and high pressure is building into northern California today. This will result in hotter temperatures, very dry conditions, and elevated fire danger. We have fairly substantial impacts to our air quality this morning, and we'll continue to have impacted air quality through the day. Sensors are showing very unhealthy air quality in Trinity County, while the rest of our region has air quality in the unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy range to start the day. Skies are clear of clouds to start the day, but we do have a mix of hazy to smoky conditions overhead. This will continue to be the trend through your Tuesday. Fire danger will be a concern due to how dry conditions are, but winds are not expected to be very strong. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's in the valley and foothills, and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones to start the day. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to have more of a westerly flow this afternoon. Humidity is projected to fall into the 6 to 21 percent range Tuesday afternoon, which is lower than what we had on Monday. The lower humidity and hotter temperatures over dry fuels will keep fire danger in the moderate to high range Tuesday. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 90's to lower triple digits in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and mountains. All around, today will be hot, dry, and impacted air quality can be expected. Make sure to dress for the heat, stay hydrated, and limit your time outdoors if you can.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO