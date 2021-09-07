CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

World shares hit record as investors hold to dovish Fed bets

By Hideyuki Sano
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoB4W_0boUFOOf00
The German share price index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A global stocks index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took comfort in growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term.

European bourses are expected to dip, however, after gains on Monday, with Euro Stoxx futures down 0.1% and Britain's FTSE futures trading 0.3% lower.

The world's shares, measured by MSCI's gauge of 50 markets (.MIWD00000PUS), tacked on 0.1% to log their eighth consecutive day of gains to record highs.

"Now that the tapering announcement from the Fed in September seems unlikely, we should expect 'Goldilocks' markets to continue to at least October or November," said Masahiko Loo, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

The latest rally, which started after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole Symposium last month, received a further boost from a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report on Friday.

The U.S. economy created 235,000 jobs in August, the fewest in seven months as hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector stalled, reducing expectations of an early tapering by the Fed. read more

"It's the service sector that is losing steam and that clearly shows the impact of Delta variant," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "And the Fed has no reason to insist on tapering this year if the Delta variant is having an impact."

In Asia, Japanese shares extended their bull run on hopes the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will compile additional economic stimulus and easily win an upcoming general election after unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would quit. read more

Tokyo's Nikkei (.N225) rallied 0.9% also helped by an announcement on its reshuffle .

Mainland Chinese shares extended gains, with the Shanghai Composite (.SSEC) rising 0.8% to reach its highest since February, helped by Chinese trade data showing both exports and imports grew much faster than expected in August. read more

"The mood is improving on hopes the government will take measures to support the economy and that the monetary environment will be kept accommodative," said Wang Shenshen, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asian-Pacific index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was flat.

U.S. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher from Friday's close after the U.S. holiday on Monday. Bond prices eased slightly, pushing up their yields, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yielding 1.339% , up 1.3 basis points.

In the currency market, the euro changed hands at $1.1884 , a tad below Friday's one-month peak of $1.1909 but still well-supported ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is seen debating a cut in stimulus with analysts expecting purchases under the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) falling possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion. read more

The Australian dollar rose after the central bank went ahead with its planned tapering of bond purchases, but quickly gave up those gains after the bank reiterated its need to see sustainably higher inflation to raise interest rates.

"It obviously wasn't a completely hawkish statement by any means," said Sean Callow, currency analyst at Westpac in Sydney. "For the most part you'd generally regard them as being quite optimistic on the growth prospects for the next year or so...but we shouldn't forget it's dovish guidance on the cash rate."

The Aussie was last 0.2% lower at $0.7423 , off its 1-1/2-month high of $0.74775 set on Friday.

The yen was little moved at 109.76 yen to the dollar .

Oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook.

U.S. crude futures dipped 0.1% to $69.21 per barrel.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise, tracking U.S. Treasuries

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday, tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after falling the day before on weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data. CPI numbers suggested the Federal Reserve might be more dovish at next week’s policy meeting. The U.S. central bank was...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS
investing.com

Global Debt Hits Record $296 Trillion as World Lockdowns Ease

(Bloomberg) -- Global debt loads surged during the second quarter as households seized on low mortgage rates and governments continued borrowing heavily to revive pandemic-battered economies. The amount of the world’s outstanding debt swelled during the three months by about $4.8 trillion to a record $296 trillion, according to a...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall as cooling inflation points to laxer Fed

(Changes comment, updates prices) By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields fell on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked and removing urgency from the next move by the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell more than 6 basis points on the day to a low of 1.263%, the lowest reading since Aug. 24. The core measure of U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.1% last month, the smallest gain since February. The measure, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 4.3% in July. The data could be volatile in the coming months as shortages of basic materials and parts have created bottlenecks, and price increases, across various supply chains. The August slowdown gives the Federal Reserve breathing room as it prepares to reduce its massive bond holdings and decide how soon to begin lifting rates from near zero. "When the CPI print came out earlier today, and the miss on inflation to the downside, yields started to turn lower and it just seems that the market is interpreting the miss as an indication that the Federal Reserve will simply be more dovish when it comes to monetary policy going forward," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.7 basis points to 1.277%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield was down 5.4 basis points to 1.850%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.6 basis points at 0.209%. The U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 5- and 30-year Treasury notes was at 106.7 basis points, the flattest since August 2020. The flatter 5/30 spread points to traders losing interest in the reflation story, in line with cooling inflation. The spread between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields , was at 106.6 basis points. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.512%, after closing at 2.554% on Monday. A pullback in U.S. stock indexes further pressured yields lower mid-morning according to Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings. "Equities seem to be struggling a bit and there's a flight to quality behind it taking place," he said. September 14 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-214/256 0.209 -0.006 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.4301 -0.011 Five-year note 99-218/256 0.7806 -0.024 Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.0689 -0.036 10-year note 99-192/256 1.2769 -0.047 20-year bond 99-128/256 1.7799 -0.054 30-year bond 103-112/256 1.8498 -0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Karen Brettell; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham)
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

* U.S. inflation rises less than expected in August * Fed may have flexibility on tapering, analyst says * Risk appetite down as U.S. stocks, yields fall * Safe-haven currencies -- yen and Swiss franc -- rise vs dollar (Adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of the year, but said an eventual interest rate hike would not happen for some time. The Fed will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a tapering announcement will be made. Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests the Fed is one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars in circulation. Data on Tuesday showing the U.S. consumer price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last month has raised doubts about tapering this year, some analysts said. August's core CPI rise was also the smallest gain since February and followed a 0.3% rise in July. The so-called core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis after gaining 4.3% in July. "The softer inflation prints caused investors to push back on bets that the Fed could move sooner to taper bond purchases. Easing inflation would take the heat off the Fed to move prematurely," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. She also cited U.S. core producer prices (PPI) data for August released last week, which also rose at a slower pace. Excluding the food, energy and trade services elements, producer prices rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since last November. The so-called core PPI shot up 0.9% in July. "So the evidence does appear to be building that peak inflation has passed. That said, supply chain bottlenecks are expected to persist for a while so it's unlikely that either PPI or CPI will drop dramatically or rapidly," Cincotta added. In afternoon trading, the dollar index was slightly down at 92.601, moving away from a more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1807. Risk appetite soured on Tuesday as well, with Wall Street shares down while U.S. Treasury prices were up sharply, pushing yields lower. Investors looked past decelerating inflation and focused on uncertainties about U.S. growth now clouded by the economic impact of the Delta variant. Against the safe-haven Swiss franc, the dollar dropped 0.4% to 0.9189 francs. Versus another safe-haven, the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 109.615 ye In other currencies, the Australian dollar fell to a two-week low after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe painted a very dovish policy outlook with no rate hikes on the horizon until 2024. The Aussie dollar was last down 0.7% at US$0.7319. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last up 3.1% at $46,400 . Ether changed hands at $3,344 , up 1.9%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:57PM (1857 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.6000 92.6260 -0.01% 2.911% +92.6650 +92.3210 Euro/Dollar $1.1809 $1.1810 -0.01% -3.35% +$1.1846 +$1.1801 Dollar/Yen 109.6250 110.0050 -0.34% +6.10% +110.1550 +109.5300 Euro/Yen 129.44 129.91 -0.36% +1.99% +130.1900 +129.4300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9192 0.9224 -0.35% +3.90% +0.9228 +0.9182 Sterling/Dollar $1.3816 $1.3841 -0.17% +1.13% +$1.3912 +$1.3815 Dollar/Canadian 1.2682 1.2642 +0.33% -0.40% +1.2686 +1.2602 Aussie/Dollar $0.7319 $0.7373 -0.73% -4.86% +$0.7373 +$0.7316 Euro/Swiss 1.0855 1.0888 -0.30% +0.44% +1.0904 +1.0855 Euro/Sterling 0.8545 0.8530 +0.18% -4.39% +0.8549 +0.8511 NZ $0.7088 $0.7118 -0.44% -1.31% +$0.7151 +$0.7084 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6450 8.6480 -0.21% +0.49% +8.6490 +8.5775 Euro/Norway 10.2120 10.2062 +0.06% -2.44% +10.2210 +10.1527 Dollar/Sweden 8.6040 8.6076 +0.04% +4.97% +8.6145 +8.5543 Euro/Sweden 10.1603 10.1560 +0.04% +0.83% +10.1740 +10.1300 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengalaru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields await U.S. inflation

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields hovered near two-month highs on Tuesday, with the focus on a U.S. inflation print due later in the day. The data, due at 1230 GMT, will be watched closely before next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. It is expected to show consumer prices rose 0.4% in August, down from 0.5% in July, according to a Reuters poll.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Federal Reserve#Nikkei#European Central Bank#The U S Federal Reserve#Euro Stoxx#Ftse#Msci#Alliancebernstein#Fed Chair#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#Chinese#Mizuho Securities#Ex Japan Asian#Miapj0000pus#Ecb#Pepp#Australian#Westpac
Reuters

JGBs gain after benign U.S. inflation data, BOJ purchase

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, supported by benign U.S. inflation readings and strong results of the Bank of Japan’s purchase in medium-term bonds. In the 12 months through August, the U.S. core CPI increased 4%, slowing further from 4.5% increase in June, reducing...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Chinese Economic Data – Talking Points. Australian Dollar sinks as broader market sentiment sours. Chinese data set to cross the wires, offering risk-event potential. AUD/USD finds support at 20-day SMA after breaking lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar dropped sharply versus the US...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry shared the thinking behind his iconic bet against the housing bubble - and reflected on his GameStop wager

Michael Burry sounded the alarm on the US housing bubble in an email in 2005. "The Big Short" investor highlighted risky loans and complacent credit-rating agencies. Burry predicted the housing market would crash and made a fortune betting on that outcome. See more stories on Insider's business page. Michael Burry,...
REAL ESTATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Asian stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,798/oz - technicals. * U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that could offer cues on the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper stimulus measures meant to aid economic recovery from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting

Investing.com -- The dollar traded higher Monday, with traders starting to focus on the upcoming U.S. inflation numbers as the debate surrounding the timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s tapering continues. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. dollar rises to two-week high as Fed taper view builds

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar climbed to a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies on Monday, as investors continued to price in expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its asset purchases sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The dollar index earlier rose...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1780, capped by $1800

US Treasury yields decline on Monday ahead of US inflation data, helping gold. US dollar fails to hold to gains, DXY retreats from weekly highs back toward 92.50. XAU/USD remains neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, under the 20-SMA. Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses, holding within the recent range between...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy