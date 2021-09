Governmental structures will determine how the Metaverse will take shape in different pockets around the earth. Democracy and authoritarianism may influence the Gaming Metaverse, largely determined by who has control. The rise of Gaming Metaverses will realise a clash between two heavyweight political ideologies. The Sandbox is leading the way in this regard with the introduction of SAND NFT's. We will all build inclusive and free worlds based on the democratic principles we hold dear using the tools given to us in the. Metaverse may even present opportunities for democratisation.

