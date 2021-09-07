CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RETHINKing the $8 Trillion Aging Care Industry

By Brian Wallace
In 2030, the oldest boomer will be 84, and the youngest will be 66. Boomers will seek opportunities of place, setting, and lifestyle to get as healthy as possible so they don’t have to be put into senior living. The opportunity for disruption in skilled nursing has never been greater. With COVID-19's impact on nursing homes combined with the movement towards value-based care, there are significant opportunities for entrepreneurs. While there are plenty of challenges, those that have a mission-driven spirit to deliver quality care and outcomes will find success.

