Asian stocks mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

US equities broke their modest losing streak last night, as the dip-buyers could wait no longer. US yields eased slightly, and buyers pushed the S&P 500 0.23% higher and the Dow Jones 0.77% higher. Fears that the Democrats will raise corporate taxes to 25% seemed to weigh on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which finished 0.07% lower. Given that big-tech doesn’t pay a lot of tax relatively anyway, and that saying and actually passing tax rises in the US are two totally different beasts, the negativity around the Nasdaq is probably overdone. Apple is releasing some new iPhones tonight, which should be enough to spark a tech rally.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO