The right font can help convey a feeling and make users more likely to take action on your site. People who read text printed in a serif font can comprehend it faster and retain the information longer than those reading sans-serif fonts. The right color and size choices matter, too. People prefer thin fonts, bold or extra-large ones, and people prefer Georgia to Arial Bold. UX designers also think about things like user flow (in what order should a user do certain tasks?), information architecture, and how will the products be organized more when designing products that have to work well on both desktop and mobile devices.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO