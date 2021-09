Lululemon Athletica Inc. will report earnings for the second quarter on Sept. 8 after markets close. The activewear and athleisure company has been a standout brand in the pandemic, especially as more people take on exercise as a regular hobby. According to early estimates from analysts at Zacks Investment Research, Lululemon will report earnings per share of $1.2 in Q2, up 60% from last year at $0.74. This would mean an overall year-over-year sales growth of about 50% to $1.34 billion. Lululemon’s performance in recent quarters has been bolstered by multiple factors. In addition to occupying an important niche within women’s activewear, Lululemon...

