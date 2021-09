Software-as-a-service customer relations management startup Freshworks Inc. today set its initial public offering range after having previously filed for an IPO in August. Freshworks is seeking to raise as much as $912 million in its public offering on a valuation of about $9 billion. The company plans to sell 28.5 million shares at a price range of $28 to $32 per share, according to its latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO