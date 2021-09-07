CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, MN

Marilyn A. Nielsen

Sentinel
 9 days ago

Fairmont– A service celebrating the life of Marilyn A. Nielsen, age 95, of Fairmont, MN will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN. It is the preference of the family that attendees wear masks at this service. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12 at Grace Lutheran Church. Marilyn passed away on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, at Fairmont Mayo Health System. Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.fairmontsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ortonville, MN
City
Northfield, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Fairmont, MN
Fairmont, MN
Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
South Dakota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Lutheran Church#Cremation#Elca#Green Giant#Blue Earth High School#Saint Olaf College#The Greyhound Bus#The P E O Sisterhood#Norwegian#The St Olaf Choir

Comments / 0

Community Policy