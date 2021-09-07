Fairmont– A service celebrating the life of Marilyn A. Nielsen, age 95, of Fairmont, MN will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN. It is the preference of the family that attendees wear masks at this service. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12 at Grace Lutheran Church. Marilyn passed away on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, at Fairmont Mayo Health System. Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.