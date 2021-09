A planned reduction in releases out of Garrison Dam could reduce Missouri River water levels by as much 2 feet in coming weeks. The drop will affect private boat docks and marinas along the river and likely call into service public low water boat ramps that have been unused for more than a decade. State and federal officials discussed the reductions and the effects Friday at a virtual meeting hosted by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

GARRISON, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO