US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers
WRAL News
WRAL News
 9 days ago
Stocks indexes on Wall Street closed mostly lower Tuesday, though solid gains by Apple, Facebook and other tech heavyweights helped nudged the Nasdaq to another all-time high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, losing some ground after two straight weekly gains. Roughly 80% of companies in the benchmark index fell. Industrial and health care stocks were among the S&P 500's biggest decliners. Household goods makers also weighed on the index, offsetting gains in communication services firms, technology stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending.

