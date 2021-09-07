CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers must be mindful of youth

Observer
 9 days ago

Every year at this time, drivers are reminded about their responsibility under state law to know what to do — and not do — when encountering a school bus transporting students to and from school. They also are reminded about the stiff penalties they would face for failing to obey...

www.observertoday.com

pncguam.com

Governor to close schools starting Monday?

In response to the growing number of students infected by COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be closing all schools starting Monday next week, people familiar with the matter informed PNC. The governor had been meeting with Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the leaders of Catholic schools...
Bay News 9

State demanding response from OCPS leaders over mask mandate

STATEWIDE — Florida’s Education Commissioner is threatening to withhold funding from three Florida school districts — including Orange County Public Schools — for enacting mask mandates for students without allowing parents to opt their children out. What You Need To Know. The Commission already announced it is withholding funding from...
pinejournal.com

Judge blocks Minnesota’s new police use-of-force law, for now

ST. PAUL — A Ramsey County judge has blocked a new law that changed the standards for use of force by peace officers in Minnesota. Leonardo Castro, the chief judge of the Second Judicial District, on Monday, Sept. 13, issued a temporary stay until a lawsuit, filed in protest by the state’s largest law enforcement groups, is settled. The old law will be used in the meantime.
youthtoday.org

Youth Today

GRANT OPPORTUNITY Click to see deadlines & details: https://t.co/0vJkXD0IiR. Via @THR: Audio descriptions for people who are blind and sign-language interpreters for those who are hearing impaired during the 2021 Oscar awards telecast are among ways that Hollywood is trying to accommodate and include people with disabilities. https://t.co/Wlt8wI9Ebn. Shifting power...
NewsBreak
Washington Times

Va. court postpones trial on Loudoun County schools’ transgender policy

A Virginia judge postponed Tuesday a trial in a lawsuit brought by three teachers challenging Loudoun County Public Schools’ policy requiring staff to use transgender students’ chosen pronouns. Loudoun County Circuit Judge James E. Plowman Jr. decided to delay the trial after he granted a motion last week to let...
nbc16.com

Vaccine mandate in Oregon could put a strain on jail system

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Commissioners have declared a state of emergency over the state’s vaccine mandate. The resolution declaring a state of emergency is in response to the foreseeable loss of adequate resources over the state vaccine mandate. While there is a concern for losing healthcare workers during...
Times News

Tamaqua to address Dept. of Ed letter on masking violation

Tamaqua Area School Board President Larry Wittig said the board will address a letter from the state Department of Education about its refusal to comply with the mask mandate at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled committee meeting. Last week, the Department of Education sent a warning to the district about its...
vt.edu

Making Space for Mindfulness | Mindful Campus Practices

Mental Health Initiatives Coordinator for Hokie Wellness, Swathi Prabhu, talks about the Mindful Campus Practices, a series of short, five-minute guided mindfulness practice recordings that combine imagery, sound, and other senses such as smell and feel. Accessible through YouTube, the initial goal was to give students and other members of the university a way to connect to campus regardless of where they were physically, but evolved into physical markers with QR codes around campus where students and others could easily access the recordings from the actual locations, including Hahn Garden, the Drillfield, and the Duck Pond. Swathi wants students and others in the community to know that you don't need to dedicate a lot of time, or need special equipment, for self-care and to re-ground yourself when things start to feel stressful or overwhelming.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

How routine traffic stops keep people safe

On Sept. 8, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced his new "charging policy regarding non-public-safety traffic stops," which mandates that his office will not charge crimes stemming from a traffic stop of a vehicle for "non-public-safety reasons." The policy means the Ramsey County Attorney's office will no longer prosecute felony cases where the driver was initially pulled over for a minor traffic violation.
Observer

Getting answers on marijuana laws

Decisions regarding retail marijuana sales within their borders or to allow for sales are being made throughout municipalities in Chautauqua County and New York state. Some communities, such as the towns of Gerry and the village of Cassadaga, have already opted out of allowing these types of establishments. Tonight, however,...
Observer

COVID hospitalizations now top 30 in county

The number of people admitted in local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to rise. The Chautauqua County Department of Health on Tuesday reported 31 hospitalizations, a bump of four from the weekend and 19 in the last seven days. The number represents those in Chautauqua County hospitals...
Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: Texas should not allow 11 two-year-olds with one child care teacher

As Texans head to work today, hundreds of thousands of them are first stopping at a child care center to drop off babies, toddlers and young children. Whether those families are in Austin or Lubbock or Brownsville, every one expects that their child will get the attention needed to stay safe until it’s time to head home. The hard-working staff at Texas child care centers, including those who are members of our organization, wholeheartedly agree that children’s safety is their top priority.
Observer

Fredonia addresses worries over water

Addressing widespread recent reports of discoloration and odor in Fredonia’s water, the village mayor and the chief of its water system asserted Monday it is safe to use. Mayor Douglas Essek opened a Board of Trustees workshop by acknowledging the water issues. “I’ve had several calls and complaints about the smell and taste and color of our water,” he said, encouraging communication from community members about occurrences like that. “Let us know when there are issues so we can address them … I would like to say social media is not an appropriate channel for communication because we don’t monitor Facebook or any other social media sites.”
