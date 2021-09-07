Fairmont– Memorial Service for Arvid D. Thate, age 87, of Fairmont, MN, will be 11:00 am on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fairmont with interment in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie Township. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, September 10 at the Lakeview Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arvid passed away on Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021, at Heartland Senior Living in Truman, MN. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.