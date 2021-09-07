CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Charles "Charlie" H. Gustafson

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairmont–Funeral Services for Charles “Charlie” H. Gustafson, 88, of Fairmont, MN will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Military honors by the Lee C. Prentice American Legion Post #36 and the Martin County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1222 will be held outside the church immediately following the service. Burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Charles passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA. Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont or the donor’s choice. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

