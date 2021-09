Allen Robinson is set for a big year despite his contract stalemate with the Chicago Bears, and it looks like he is more than ready to make the most of his opportunity. The 28-year-old wide receiver is heading to the 2021 season under the franchise tag, which will pay him $17.9 million for one year. With that said, it’s not wrong for fans to assume he’ll be on a quest to show everyone what he can do and prove to the Bears his true value.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO