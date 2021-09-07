CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Legislator Eyes Later School Starting Time

Post-Journal
 9 days ago

Parents of bleary-eyed schoolchildren may get some relief from their cranky children if a bill proposed last week in the state Legislature is passed. Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, D-New York City, has proposed eliminating any school starting time earlier than 8:30 a.m. as part of A.8202. The legislation would amend the state Education Law to set 8:30 a.m. as the earliest time a school could start its day with schools choosing to start earlier losing state school aid.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Central School#High School#Education Law#Middle Schools#A 8202#Nbc News#Assembly#D Bronx

Comments / 0

Community Policy