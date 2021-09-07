Legislator Eyes Later School Starting Time

Parents of bleary-eyed schoolchildren may get some relief from their cranky children if a bill proposed last week in the state Legislature is passed. Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, D-New York City, has proposed eliminating any school starting time earlier than 8:30 a.m. as part of A.8202. The legislation would amend the state Education Law to set 8:30 a.m. as the earliest time a school could start its day with schools choosing to start earlier losing state school aid.