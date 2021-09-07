Chautauqua Center Donates Supplies To Local Schools
Staff from The Chautauqua Center recently met with representatives from public school districts throughout the county for its eighth annual school supply giveaway. A total of 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to Bemus Point, BOCES, Brocton, Cassadaga, Chautauqua Lake, Clymer, Dunkirk, Falconer, Forestville, Fredonia, Frewsburg, Jamestown, Panama, Pine Valley, Ripley, Sherman, Silver Creek and Westfield.www.post-journal.com
