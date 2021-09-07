CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua Center Donates Supplies To Local Schools

Post-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff from The Chautauqua Center recently met with representatives from public school districts throughout the county for its eighth annual school supply giveaway. A total of 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to Bemus Point, BOCES, Brocton, Cassadaga, Chautauqua Lake, Clymer, Dunkirk, Falconer, Forestville, Fredonia, Frewsburg, Jamestown, Panama, Pine Valley, Ripley, Sherman, Silver Creek and Westfield.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Grandparent#Chautauqua Lake#Charity#Tcc#Jamestown High School#Health Centers

