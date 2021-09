In this weekly column, I’ll help you sort out financial grey areas—from prenups to inheritances and more. Submit your money matter here. My partner and I have been living together for more than five years. When we first moved in, we were in our early 20s and made basically the same amount of money. Back then, we agreed to split our shared expenses, including rent, utilities, and groceries. Now, I'm making about one-third more than my partner, and we're still splitting expenses evenly. Should I be paying more than half?—Half & Half.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO