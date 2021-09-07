CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Growing Butterflies in Our Gift Shop – How it All Started; What We’ve Learned in the Process

By Joceyln
thevistapress.com
 9 days ago

Carlsbad, CA — My name is Xenia Mateiu, and I am the owner of a small crystals & gemstones gifts shop in Carlsbad, the Village Rock Shop, where we are also growing butterflies. Everything started when as we were struggling during Covid, we employed a gardener to improve our outdoor space and make our store more noticeable. During this time, our landscape enhanced along with our knowledge about plants that attract butterflies; we learned so much from our gardener, Chris Bany.

