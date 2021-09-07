“On Your Feet!”At The Moonlight Amphitheatre

“On Your Feet!” Congas Its Way toThe Moonlight Amphitheatre September 15 – October 2 at 7:30 pm. VISTA, CA (September, 2021) – Moonlight Stage Productions invites audiences to get ready to conga when the Broadway jukebox musical hit “On Your Feet!” closes The Moonlight’s 40th anniversary season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre from Wed., Sept. 15 through Sat., Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, “On Your Feet!” is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Their moving story features some of the most chart-topping songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Coming Out of the Dark” and the title hit, “Get On Your Feet.” Tickets, priced $17 – $59, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.