CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vista, CA

“On Your Feet!”At The Moonlight Amphitheatre

By Joceyln
thevistapress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On Your Feet!” Congas Its Way toThe Moonlight Amphitheatre September 15 – October 2 at 7:30 pm. VISTA, CA (September, 2021) – Moonlight Stage Productions invites audiences to get ready to conga when the Broadway jukebox musical hit “On Your Feet!” closes The Moonlight’s 40th anniversary season at the Moonlight Amphitheatre from Wed., Sept. 15 through Sat., Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, “On Your Feet!” is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Their moving story features some of the most chart-topping songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Coming Out of the Dark” and the title hit, “Get On Your Feet.” Tickets, priced $17 – $59, are on sale online at moonlightstage.com or by phone at (760) 724-2110.

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Vista, CA
Vista, CA
Entertainment
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilio Estefan
Person
Gloria Estefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy