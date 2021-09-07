Treat yourself to the Taste of Oceanside VIP Experience!

Location: Pierside South, 115 N. Cleveland St. Oceanside, CA — Sept. 2, 2021: From an evening on a premier rooftop to an afternoon at the restaurants and shops of Downtown Oceanside, treat yourself to a weekend full of the very best of Downtown Oceanside! Returning for 2021, the Taste of Oceanside VIP Experience offers attendees of Downtown Oceanside’s premier culinary experience back-to-back tastings with the Second Annual Taste of Oceanside VIP Party on Friday, Oct. 1 and the Taste of Oceanside on Saturday, Oct. 2.