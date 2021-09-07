CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shed Presents Ian Cheng: Life After BOB

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Cheng’s Life After BOB is an episodic anime series built in the Unity game engine and presented live in real-time, imagining a future world in which our minds are co-inhabited by AI entities. Bridging the artist’s interest in both open-ended simulation and the capacity of cinematic storytelling to evoke deep psychological truths, Life After BOB asks: How will life lived with AI transform the archetypal scripts that guide our sense of a meaningful existence?

t2conline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

Lord of Life presents Concert Series

Join us Sunday, September 19 at 5pm for Lord of Life’s 2021 Concert series featuring Dan Fenn at the organ, ending with one of Buster Keaton’s short silent films with organ accompaniment. Lord of Life 2021 Concert Series is the 3rd SUNDAY OF EVERY MONTH at 5 p.m. We present...
RELIGION
criterion.com

On the Novelistic Afterlife of After Life

Before becoming a filmmaker, Japanese writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda studied literature and aspired to be a novelist. Instead of letting the latter ambition fade away, he has gone on to adapt some of his films into novels. About the novelization of his 1998 film After Life,. Kore-eda writes, “What I wanted...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Standard-Examiner

Fischer: After many moves, life presents chance to reunite with friend

Almost 25 years ago, I moved to Layton. I came here kicking and screaming; swearing that I would return to my heartland of Salt Lake City within three years. I couldn’t imagine living in a place where everything I needed wasn’t within walking distance. I was used to a downtown heartbeat, living wall to wall in the center of everything, where the sound of revving engines and honking horns woke me up in the morning and the smell of exhaust fueled my energy throughout the day.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Suburban Times

FAB Fest presents films ‘Storm Boy’ and ‘Ian’s Realm’ Oct. 9

A news story from Phil Raschke. Based on the beloved book by Colin Thiele “Storm Boy” is a highly emotional tale of a young boy growing up on the beautiful but sparsely inhabited Southern Australian coast who rescues three orphaned pelicans. With his reluctant father and an aboriginal friend, named “Fingerbone Bill”, the boy natures and raises the three pelicans. But nothing in the world remains constant and the encroaching future must be faced by both humans and birds. “Storm Boy” is a wonderful family film that will make the hearts of young and old soar. Finn Little, who plays Storm Boy, won best child actor award. Mr. Percival, one of the pelican co-stars, was also recognized.
MOVIES
Wicked Local

Theatre One Productions presents Slice of Life New Works Festival

Theatre One Productions, 133 Center St., Middleboro, will present the Slice of Life New Works Festival, sponsored in part by the Middleboro and Lakeville Arts Councils, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The festival will feature 10 10-minute original plays written by Massachusetts and...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
t2conline.com

Stars and Strings Tribute Concert Gave NYC a Night of Honor and Love

Music soothed the soul last night at the “Stars and Strings” tribute concert. On a day of remembrance, the captivating show was what was needed in New York City. Hearts were warmed and guitars were strung at Pier 17 as a sold-out crowd roared in between performances, “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Film Threat

Life After

After the death of her partner, hostage negotiator Ashely (Torri Yates-Orr) is grief-ridden and left to rediscover life without love. When Ashely is called to an intense standoff between an unstable person (Jesse James Locorriere) and the police, the tension escalates. With the lives of three civilians on the line, the grieving officer must face off against her inner demons and the vicious captor before time runs out. Life After analyzes grief and trauma through the lens of a classic police thriller.
MOVIES
hofstra.edu

Biography Looks at the Career of Maria Callas

Dr. John DiGaetani, professor emeritus of English, is celebrating the publication of his latest book, The Definitive Diva – The Life and Career of Maria Callas (McFarland & Company, Inc., Publishers, 2021). Maria Callas has been called the greatest opera singer of the 20th century. Dr. DiGaetani’s new biography tells...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Colm Toibin's 'The Magician' imagines the adventurous life of a literary great

- - - The American critic Malcolm Cowley summed up the German writer Thomas Mann's fiction as "intricate formal structure" taken to its limit. Mann himself, who won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1929, called his craftsmanship "thoroughgoing." He packed so much physical detail and psychological acuity into his novels that some readers shy away from such strapping productions as "Buddenbrooks," "The Magic Mountain" and "Doctor Faustus," let alone the four-volume "Joseph and His Brothers."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
zip06.com

Nearly 100, Bob Hart Reflects on His Remarkable Life

From flying C-47s in World War II to keeping his pool game sharp today, Madison’s Bob Hart, 99, is a remarkable man who has lived a remarkable life. (Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Source) Madison native Bob Hart is turning 100 in November, a fact that astounds even him. “I’m very...
MADISON, CT
t2conline.com

November Christine, Carmel Dean and Madeline Myers Win The Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award

Ziegfeld Club, Inc., one of New York City’s first performing arts charities to benefit women, is thrilled to announce November Christine, Carmel Dean and Madeline Myers as the 2021 recipients of the sixth annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. These prestigious grants, given to promising female musical theater composers, are presented in partnership with New York Stage and Film. Past recipients of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award include the composers Masi Asare, Julianne Wick Davis, Anna K. Jacobs, Rona Sidiqqui and Shaina Taub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Literary Hub

The Complete Short Stories by Saki, Read by Rupert Degas

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. English-Australian narrator Rupert Degas has a grand time giving voice to Saki’s Complete Short Stories, including tales of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Railroad pioneer's life details in living history presentation

Retired Whitman College faculty member Clark Colahan will spin colorful, vividly remembered Casey Jones-type stories about a career on the rails when he gives a Living History presentation as pioneer railroad engineer Jack Cartwright. His talk will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755...
WALLA WALLA, WA
artnews.com

Art x Music: How Collaborations Between Artists and Musicians Bring Forth New Sounds

As the world of art broadens its borders and sets its sights on all realms of culture, ARTnews surveyed collaborations of various kinds for the August/September issue of the magazine. Stay tuned as roundups related to different categories—Art x Fashion, Art x Music, Art x Science, Art x Food, and Artists x Artists—join related feature stories online in the weeks to come.
VISUAL ART
dance.nyc

Contemporary with Max Stone

A respected and sought-out teacher/choreographer, Max is Artistic Director of the New York based dance company, Sexy Beast NYC. He holds an MFA in dance and served as Senior Lecturer on the faculty at Southern Methodist University. He was with the original Broadway cast of the Neil Simon/Marvin Hamlisch musical/play, They're Playing Our Song. He has guest taught at the Juilliard Conservatory, Complexions Summer/Winter Intensives, Bates and Joffrey Summer Dance Intensives, and conducted choreography seminars for Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère. During their NY City Center season in 2010, Max was invited to give company classes for Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake. He was Artistic Director of The New York Dance Exchange, an international intensive workshop series, and he continues to work throughout Europe and Japan. Currently, Max is on faculty at Steps on Broadway, Dance New Amsterdam (DNA), and Peridance Center. In May 2013, Max’s choreography was featured in the upcoming Noah Baumbach/Greta Gerwig film titled, Frances Ha.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harvard Health

Novelist Lauren Groff tells origin story behind ‘Matrix’

The fiction writer Lauren Groff likens her artistic process to a kind of nuclear fusion, where collisions of creative energy produce narrative force. With that as her model, it’s not surprising she found inspiration at the Radcliffe Institute, where potent interactions between fellows from disparate fields are an everyday thing. When Groff and her 2018-19 classmate Katie Bugyis had such an exchange, she put aside “The Vaster Wilds,” a novel based on early American captivity narratives, to dive into the life of an abbess from the Middle Ages.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Tulsa World

Philbrook debuts Wes Anderson-inspired exhibit 'This is an Adventure'

Over the course of 10 feature films, beginning with 1996’s “Bottle Rocket,” film maker Wes Anderson has created a unique body of work filled with quirky characters going about their slightly surreal adventures in highly stylized, startlingly symmetrical, and often candy-colored, settings. It is a world that has captivated Wally...
TULSA, OK
Literary Hub

The Netflix-Don DeLillo romance continues with Underworld

After nearly 40 years of crickets and tumbleweeds from tinseltown, it really has been a banner decade for Don DeLillo adaptation announcements. David Cronenberg got the ball rolling in 2011 when he and Robert Pattinson brought Cosmopolis to the big screen. That was followed by Benoît Jacquot’s little-seen 2016 adaptation of The Body Artist, À Jamais.
MOVIES
Eureka Times-Standard

‘Legacy’ looks at the life of Bob Marley

As the last year’s celebrations commemorating the legendary Bob Marley’s 75th birthday continue, “Rebel Music,” the eighth episode of the Webby-nominated 12-part documentary series “Legacy,” is available on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube Channel. The episode features 29 luminaries and family members sharing insights about the history and impact of Marley’s political and social activism.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES

