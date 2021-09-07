The Shed Presents Ian Cheng: Life After BOB

A respected and sought-out teacher/choreographer, Max is Artistic Director of the New York based dance company, Sexy Beast NYC. He holds an MFA in dance and served as Senior Lecturer on the faculty at Southern Methodist University. He was with the original Broadway cast of the Neil Simon/Marvin Hamlisch musical/play, They're Playing Our Song. He has guest taught at the Juilliard Conservatory, Complexions Summer/Winter Intensives, Bates and Joffrey Summer Dance Intensives, and conducted choreography seminars for Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère. During their NY City Center season in 2010, Max was invited to give company classes for Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake. He was Artistic Director of The New York Dance Exchange, an international intensive workshop series, and he continues to work throughout Europe and Japan. Currently, Max is on faculty at Steps on Broadway, Dance New Amsterdam (DNA), and Peridance Center. In May 2013, Max’s choreography was featured in the upcoming Noah Baumbach/Greta Gerwig film titled, Frances Ha.

