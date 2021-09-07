Phoebe Waller-Bridge Leaves Amazon and Donald Glover's 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has departed Amazon and Donald Glover‘s upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. The Fleabag star reportedly “had a different creative vision for the series than Donald Glover,” but the pair are still friends and her exit was amicable. Waller-Bridge’s role, which is opposite Glover’s, is now being recast as the series aims to stick to its premiere and production year of 2022.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0