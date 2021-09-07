Phoebe Waller-Bridge Leaves Amazon and Donald Glover's 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series

The truth of the matter is that Harrison Ford is 79 years old. He’ll be 80 by the time Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters next summer. He can’t keep doing this forever. It seems all but certain that this will be his final appearance as Indiana Jones. But it seems all but certain the franchise will continue without him, either with a new actor replacing Ford as Indy or perhaps with a new character inheriting the franchise in some way.

