Phoebe Waller-Bridge Leaves Amazon and Donald Glover's 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Series

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Waller-Bridge has departed Amazon and Donald Glover‘s upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith series. The Fleabag star reportedly “had a different creative vision for the series than Donald Glover,” but the pair are still friends and her exit was amicable. Waller-Bridge’s role, which is opposite Glover’s, is now being recast as the series aims to stick to its premiere and production year of 2022.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
