Guest column: Montana feels lasting impact of the war in Afghanistan

The estimated 4,000 dogs who worked alongside and protected U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War are credited with having saved more than 10,000 American lives. Those brave, loyal dogs—risking, and sometimes losing, their lives—led their handlers and others through jungle thickets; alerted soldiers to snipers, tripwires, and other hidden dangers; and detected mines, tunnels, and even underwater enemy fighters. In return for their service, when American troops departed Vietnam for home, the U.S. government—over the futile protests of handlers and other soldiers—classified the dogs as “surplus equipment” and left for dead all but an estimated 200 of them. It was a shameful, incomprehensible, and indefensible choice that caused these canine veterans (and the people who cared about them) terrible suffering and anguish.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO