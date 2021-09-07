CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.

