Agriculture

Angry Indian growers gather outside Delhi to protest farm laws

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thousands of Indian farmers gathered in a large grain market outside New Delhi on Tuesday, protesting new agricultural laws they say threaten their livelihoods and actions by police during similar demonstrations last week. "A large number of farmers are attending the meeting to ask...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Germany needs new pig farming strategy to counter low prices - minister

HAMBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany needs to develop a new strategy for the pig farming industry to help farmers who are facing ruinously low prices, German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said on Tuesday. The minister pointed to a continuing fall in the amount of pork that Germans eat, poor...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil beef en route to China in limbo after mad cow export ban

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA/BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil continued to ship beef to China after an export ban took effect earlier this month, with the two sides in talks on what to do with possibly thousands of tonnes of meat in legal limbo, according to analysts and people with knowledge of the matter.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Dozens dead as India’s most populous state suffers worst dengue outbreak in years amid pandemic

A dengue outbreak has swept across India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, killing dozens of people even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage.Most infections were found in the western part of the state, especially in Firozabad, a city just 50 km from Agra and 300 km from state capital Lucknow. On Monday, two more deaths were reported in Firozabad, taking the total death toll to 60, according to news agency Press Trust of India. Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, told Reuters that children accounted for most casualties. “We are taking preventive measures and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

Afghans living in New Delhi hold protest against Taliban

New Delhi [India] September 14 (ANI): Afghan refugees on Tuesday held a demonstration in Delhi against the Taliban in which they also raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The protesters carried placards that read "Terrorism and Pakistan are same side of a coin" and "ISI leave Afghanistan" and raised slogans against the Taliban.
ADVOCACY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine winter grain sowing 5% complete -ministry

KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 356,040 hectares of winter grains for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 13 or 5% of the expected area of 7.84 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The area will include 6.68 million hectares of winter wheat, 1.02 million...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Adityanath lauds PM as India crosses 75 crore vaccination

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): After India crossed 75 crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the citizens and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nationwide drive. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, he said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

Australia sees value of agriculture exports hitting annual record

CANBERRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian farmers are on course to earn a record amount from export of agricultural products in 2021/22, as the country's chief commodity forecaster on Tuesday raised its estimate for the current season by more than 10%. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers urge govt to review export caps, taxes after election defeat

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's farming leaders on Monday called on the government to review what they called interventionist policies in the sector, including export caps on beef and grains taxes, following a primary election that badly bruised the ruling party. President Alberto Fernandez's center-left government was badly...
INDUSTRY
neworleanssun.com

BJP morchas schedule national executive meetings

By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): As elections to five states draw closer, Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to hold meetings of its morchas to gear up its preparations. BJP has decided to "proactively use" all its seven morchas in poll-bound states. Sources said when Prime Minister Narendra...
INDIA
baltimorenews.net

Afghans to stage protest outside UN office in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], September 10 (ANI): Afghans will organise a protest outside the UN office in Geneva on International Day of Peace on September 21 against "illegal takeover of Afghanistan" and "persecution of religious and ethnic minorities" by the Taliban regime, a rights activist said. Afghan human rights activist in France...
PROTESTS
Agriculture Online

Brazil trucker protests could delay grain harvest -growers group

SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ongoing truckers' protests in Brazil could disrupt the start of the country's grain season as inputs must yet be delivered to farmers in key areas, according to a growers group and Agroconsult, an agribusiness consultancy. In an online event featuring Agroconsult and Mato Grosso's...
AGRICULTURE
KIFI Local News 8

Farmers protest outside of USDA Service Center

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - Farmers in an Oneida County community are expressing their concerns over the closing of the USDA Service Center in Malad. Dozens of farmers and ranchers showed up to the facility Thursday morning to object to the firing of employees Lou-Ann Thomas and Kim Jenkins. A USDA...
ONEIDA COUNTY, ID
albuquerqueexpress.com

No protesters outside UNHCR Delhi office, issues resolved

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Concerned authorities on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that now there are no Afghan nationals protesting outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office now. Appearing for the Delhi Government and police, advocate Satyakam told the court that the issues have...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Karnal: Thousands of farmers in Haryana protest against new farm laws

Thousands of farmers have gathered in the northern Indian state of Haryana in a renewed push to pressure the government to repeal controversial agriculture laws. Police say about 4,000 farmers are participating in the rally in Karnal district. Authorities imposed restrictions on gatherings and snapped internet services ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

Muzaffarnagar, INDIA (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws. More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Saudi Arabia bans beef imports from five Brazilian meatpackers -report

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended beef imports from five Brazilian meatpackers after the South American country detected two atypical cases of mad cow disease earlier this month, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Monday, citing Brazil's Agriculture Ministry. According to Valor, the five unnamed meatpackers are...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia to plant less winter wheat for 2022 crop - analysts

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian farmers are expected to sow less winter wheat this autumn than record levels seen a year ago due to unfavourable weather conditions, a switch to oilseeds in some regions and concerns about the country's grain export tax, analysts said. Russia is the world's largest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-More French wheat exports seen staying within EU -FranceAgriMer

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its outlook for French soft wheat exports within the European Union this season while reducing expectations for shipments outside the bloc. In cereal supply and demand projections, FranceAgriMer raised its projection of French soft wheat exports to other members...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Sept 15

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 99.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 2.65 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Sept 15) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 99.4 70.8 17.5 2.3 6.2 Crop, as of same date 114.8 82.0 21.0 2.1 6.1 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 2.65 2.89 2.41 1.65 37.91 Yield, as of same date 2.93 3.13 2.74 1.66 36.04 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 37.5 24.5 7.3 1.4 0.2 hectares Harvested area, as of 39.2 26.2 7.7 1.3 0.2 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 8.5 million hectares, down from 8.6 million hectares at Sept. 15, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE

