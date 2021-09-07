Brown County Sheriff 9.3.2021

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3, a joint investigation by the Richardson and Brown County Sheriff’s Offices task forces executed a search warrant at 1105 Iowa Street in Hiawatha. The collaboration of the two entities over the past year and a half have netted many successful drug arrests in both jurisdictions. Brown County K-9 Ari indicated drugs were present in a vehicle. Nicole Patterson, 39, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and transport open container. Randall Bostic, 40, and Renee Bostic, 40, both of Hiawatha, were arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment and possession of marijuana. Deputies seized marijuana, approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the search. Other charges possible by both entities and the incident is still under investigation. Hiawatha Police Department assisted.