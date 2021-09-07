CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Is climate change to blame for extreme weather events? Attribution science says yes, for some – here's how it works

By Xubin Zeng
phillytrib.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme rainfall and flooding have left paths of destruction through communities around the world this summer. In New York City, remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded streets and subway lines as more than 3.15 inches of rain fell in an hour and more than 7 inches fell in all on Sept. 1-2, 2021. A week earlier in Tennessee, a record-shattering 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, turning creeks into rivers that flooded hundreds of homes and killed 20 people.

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Science#Extreme Weather#European#World Weather Attribution#North American

Comments / 0

Community Policy