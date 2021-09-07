Brown County Sheriff 8.30.2021

At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force was granted a search warrant for 200 East Eighth Street, Apartment No. 2 in Horton, on probable drug activity at that location. Upon execution of the warrant, Tyler Allen, 26, and Cinnamon Smith, 28, both of Horton, were arrested. Two firearms and cash was collected as evidence as well as illegal drugs and para. Smith was arrested on charges of distribution of marijuana 25<450 grams, possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of hallucinogenic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Horton Police Department and Sac and Fox Police Department assisted.