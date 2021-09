School's out for the Labor Day weekend, the first break in the 2021-2022 school year. “School is in session and we’re seeing so many more cases, 817 more cases last week in schools,” said Austin medical director Doctor Desmar Walkes is waiting to see what effects the long holiday weekend will have, especially after a few weeks of kids in school. “We’re going to have a different outcome this time because last year school was not in session and we were dealing with a virus that was not the delta variant of COVID-19 which is much more transmissible,” she said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO