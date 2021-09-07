CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday a great day to be a Bulldog

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

"Today," former Barton College athletic director Gary Hall loves to say, "is a great day to be a Bul...

restorationnewsmedia.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Area Calendar, Sept. 14-15

Tuesday, September 14 College Mens Golf Barton at Kiawah Island Invitational — Osprey Point Golf Clu...
GOLF
restorationnewsmedia.com

Go ahead, play in the dirt — but watch out

Elizabeth, my lovely bride, can no longer eat beef, pork, lamb or any dairy products, such as all th...
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULT: Lady Cyclones stay unbeaten, beat Lee Christian

SANFORD — Following a two-week break, the Community Christian School volleyball team returned to the...
SPORTS
#Bulldogs#Barton College#The Wilson Times
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Springfield aces Darden in opening win

Host Springfield rolled to a three-set win against Darden in the season-opening volleyball match for...
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Lady Bruins fall to Goldsboro in 2-A Neuse 6 opener

Returning to the floor after a two-week absence Tuesday night, the Beddingfield High varsity volleyb...
GOLDSBORO, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Demons keep pace atop Quad County

FOUR OAKS — Taylor Sullivan netted three goals to go with an assist as his Fike High varsity boys so...
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Mudcats fall to Wood Ducks in home finale

ZEBULON — Noah Campbell drove in two runs with a two-run double in the first, but the Wood Ducks wen...
BASEBALL
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

U-Albany Great Danes kick off 2021 football season Saturday

The college football season kicks off for many programs across the country Saturday and the biggest in the Capital Region is on the road to start their season. The U-Albany Great Danes begin their 2021 campaign in Fargo, North Dakota, taking on North Dakota State University. This will be the...
ALBANY, NY
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Shealy’s goals send Knights past PJP 3-2

A pair of second-half goals by senior R.J. Shealy sent his Greenfield School varsity boys soccer tea...
SOCCER
wdnonline.com

SAU beats SWOSU 42-27 Saturday Muleriders give Bulldogs second loss of season

MAGNOLIA, Arkansas — Southern Arkansas scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to hand SWOSU its second loss of the season, 42-27. SWOSU found themselves down a touchdown in the first quarter, but an impressive drive which included a 37-yard pass to Adrian Williams and was eventually finished off by a 32-yard touchdown pass to Torin Justice got the Bulldogs on the board. That was only the start…
COLLEGE SPORTS
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

It’s a Great Day to be a Bobcat

As fall sports are now in full swing and our student-athletes are on the field of competition representing their schools and community, I am filled with pride. Through wins and losses, our players and coaches have shown dedication and determination through a continuous and ever changing landscape of challenges. Each of our teams have been given opportunities to give up and give in to the seemingly insurmountable odds of quarantines, contact tracing and teammates that are unable to be there through no fault of their own. However, time and again, I have seen our student-athletes rise up to whatever obstacle is thrown in their path.
FOOTBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY ROUNDUP: WCA stops Bethel in 2

KINSTON — The Wilson Christian volleyball team needed just two sets to down host Bethel Christian 25...
VOLLEYBALL
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Warriors still winless after CBA takes 2-1 victory

A pair of first-half goals proved sufficient for the C.B. Aycock High varsity boys soccer team to pr...
SOCCER
94.9 KYSS FM

Are You The ‘Great Cornholio?’ Find Out This Saturday at the Silver Slipper

With the summer sun fading, people are still getting outside and enjoying the summer vibes. With all the backyard barbecues and get-togethers, more and more people are playing lawn games. Sure there is bocce ball and volleyball, but the game of cornhole has been sweeping the nation. The popularity of tossing a bean bag into a small wooden hole has become more and more popular over the last two decades. For someone who has never seen a cornhole game, it almost looks like a group of people are training to win a giant stuffed bear at a carnival. But, the game of cornhole takes some serious skill. It has even grown so large that it has its very own professional competitive league.
SPORTS
KVOE

Saturday a busy day for Emporia High Athletes

Saturday will also be a busy day for Emporia High teams. The Cross Country teams will be hosting a meet in Jones Park. The varsity girls are scheduled to start at 10:10. The varsity boys are scheduled to start at 10:40. The Emporia High girls tennis team will be hosting...
EMPORIA, KS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Heritage stays undefeated with win at Sanderson

RALEIGH — Heritage's football team kept its win streak going Friday with a 31-7 win at Sanderson. Th...
FOOTBALL
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies begin two-day event Saturday in Iowa

The University of Jamestown men's golf team will be in Marion, Iowa, Saturday and Sunday to play in the Klocke Family Classic in Marion, Iowa. The event is hosted by Mount Mercy University and will be played at Hunters Ridge GC. Saturday's action begins at 12 p.m. while Sunday's round...
IOWA STATE
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Bulldog band ‘did a great job,’ says new band director

The band shouts “defense, defense” to support the football team. The band is under the direction of new band director Tim Ektefaei. North Dallas’ Bulldog band performed with new enthusiasm, new energy during Friday’s game against Conrad. The sound from this group of about 35 students was exciting as they made their presence known at the game.
DALLAS, TX

