Saturday a great day to be a Bulldog

With the summer sun fading, people are still getting outside and enjoying the summer vibes. With all the backyard barbecues and get-togethers, more and more people are playing lawn games. Sure there is bocce ball and volleyball, but the game of cornhole has been sweeping the nation. The popularity of tossing a bean bag into a small wooden hole has become more and more popular over the last two decades. For someone who has never seen a cornhole game, it almost looks like a group of people are training to win a giant stuffed bear at a carnival. But, the game of cornhole takes some serious skill. It has even grown so large that it has its very own professional competitive league.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO