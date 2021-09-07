Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market
Rising target population, growing number spinal fusion surgeries, and adoption of allografts are key growth factors for this market. The global bone graft substitutes market accounted for US$ 2.58 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be 3.54 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1%. The report. “Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market, By Type (Allograft (Machined Allograft and Demineralized Bone Matrix), Bone Graft Substitute (Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) and Synthetic Bone Grafts), and Cell-based Matrices), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Joint Reconstruction, Dental Bone Grafting, and Craniomaxillofacial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.www.getmarketreport.com
Comments / 0