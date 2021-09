COVID-19 case continue to climb across the nation and the around the globe, with no cure on the horizon and limited treatment options for patients. New research at the University of Georgia shows promise in combatting the disease. Dr. Ralph Tripp is lead author of the study and GRA Eminent Scholar of Vaccine and Therapeutic Studies in the College of Veterinary Medicine. He says a gout medicine, already in use for more than 40 years seems to stop all the virus, and potentially many others, in its tracks.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO