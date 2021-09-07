CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, Bayfield, Douglas, northern Washburn, west central Ashland and northeastern Burnett Counties through 145 AM CDT At 122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Port Wing, to 6 miles northwest of Solon Springs, to near Duxbury, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Port Wing around 125 AM CDT. Solon Springs around 130 AM CDT. Gordon around 140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ino and Benoit. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

