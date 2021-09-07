Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Miamisburg Tuesday morning
MIAMISBURG — Multiple crews responded to a motorcycle crash around 1:10 a.m. in Miamisburg.
The crash happened near Ohio 725 and Imperial Road.
A medic unit also responded to the scene.
We are working to learn if anyone was taken to the hospital and if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
