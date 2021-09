Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14430.20088 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds a number of new features, including the ability to add WebP images to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, support for OpenDocument 1.3, improvement to the Read Aloud feature, and the ability to turn off the suggested replies in Outlook. The new Current Channel Office build also includes some minor changes. You can know about them in the Official changelog below.

